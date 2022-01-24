OWATONNA — Rhonda Jean Flemming, 61 of Owatonna passed away in the comfort of her home after a relatively short battle with lung cancer on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 surrounded by family. She was born on October 7, 1960 in Albert Lea to parents Roger and Audrey "Sharon" (Johnson) Johnson. Rhonda attended country schools and graduated from Owatonna High School in 1978. She married Michael Paul Flemming on November 25, 1978, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Owatonna. Together they raised 4 beloved children: Jennifer, Bradley, Melissa, and Bryan.
Rhonda continued the legacy that she and Mike created as the co-owner of ABC Seamless Siding with their eldest son after Mike passed from cancer in 2011. She was very proud of the family business and looked forward to seeing both of her sons continuing the business in her absence. In addition to her work at ABC Seamless, Rhonda held a variety of jobs through the years where she was loved and made many, many friends including bartending at the Owatonna Elks Club, where she and Mike were very active for many years, and A Taste of the Big Apple.
The kitchen and the cabin were Rhonda's happy places and if she wasn't spending time basking in the sun she was probably baking up mountains of delectable treats to share and send off with everyone. She was a wonderful cook, which all of her beloved animals also benefitted from. The dogs' daily breakfasts are still well-chronicled in family folklore. She loved her animals - especially her chickens and was lovingly known as "Grandma Cluck Cluck". You may have even seen her scooting around town in her jeep with customized "chx mom" plates.
Rhonda loved her family fiercely and shared that what saddened her most about leaving this world was missing out on seeing her grandchildren grow up. (We know however, that she is still with us and watching from Heaven). She loved to spend time with her family, enjoying many vacations over the years. You could always find Rhonda with a "Fiji" water and if she wasn't baking, gardening or working she was probably shopping.
She is survived by her children, Jennifer (Corey Anderson) Flemming, Bradley (Melinda Estey) Flemming, Melissa (Green) Flemming, Bryan (Annie Wobschall) Flemming; grandchildren, Gabrielle, Griffin and Emilia Flemming, Carson, Ethan and Annika Gaines, Everett and Evelyn Green; siblings, JoAnn (Gary) Bromley, Diane (Dennis) Deml, Danny Kasper, Melissa (Bill) Mitchell; significant other Keith Schuette; sister-in-law Jody Johnson and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband Mike Flemming, parents Roger and Audrey and brother Gary Johnson.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Our Savior's Lutheran church with pastor Rev. John Weisenburger officiating. Friends may greet the family from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday January 26, 2022 at the Brick-Meger Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at church. For more information or to leave an online condolence visit www.megercares.com