WASECA — MARGARET "PEGGY" JOYCE ZIMMER, age 84 of Waseca died on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at her home from bone cancer, surrounded by her family.
Born on February 3, 1937, Peggy was the daughter of Mabel Lovegreen of Cottonwood, AZ. She graduated from Murray High School in St. Paul, and from St. Cloud State College in St. Cloud with a degree in elementary education. She taught sixth grade at Sartell Public School for one year. On June 15, 1970 she married Rev. Giles Zimmer at Vinge Lutheran Church in Wilmar. Peggy worked in a college library and as a church secretary, also playing organ and piano for church. Additionally, she was an ardent homemaker, always helping her children with projects and homework. She enjoyed flowers, sewing, quilting, bird watching, taking rides in the country, spending time with her family, and reading.
Peggy is survived by her husband of 51 years, Giles Zimmer; two children, Michael (Lori) Zimmer and Heidi (Shaun) Southworth; a brother; and two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. Today she lives in Heaven forever. Jesus Christ be praised.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at the Third Street Chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca, and will continue for one hour before the service at the church on Thursday.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waseca, with Rev. Larry Sipe of Trinity - Wilton Lutheran Church officiating. Interment will follow at Woodville Cemetery in Waseca. dennisfuneralhomes.com