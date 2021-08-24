OWATONNA, MINNESOTA — Albert Edward Rysavy, born March 8, 1928 in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away June 13, 2021. Albert was the third of five children born to Edward John Rysavy and Agnes Francis (Rajnet) Rysavy. He graduated from Blooming Prairie High School in 1946 before enlisting in the United States Army. Albert was assigned to the Transportation Corp and served as an operator on a floating harbor crane in Yokohama, Japan for 16 months.
Albert attended Mankato State Teachers College for two years before attending the University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy. Albert graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1953 and began working in retail pharmacy before moving into hospital pharmacy. Albert later took a position as a consultant pharmacist for the state of Minnesota, a job he enjoyed for many years. During this time, he also did a variety of public speaking engagements for pharmacy groups, the American Dietetic Association, and many school and youth groups.
Albert enjoyed reading, traveling, mountain climbing and canoeing. During his travels, he visited 33 countries. Albert was also a beekeeper for 27 years, a hobby he later joked he wanted to continue to pursue in heaven.
Albert is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Agnes; siblings Mary Spinler and Victor Rysavy, both of Owatonna.
Albert is survived by his best friend of over forty years, Bernice of Bloomington, and brother, Otto Rysavy of Owatonna. Albert's sister, Ludmilla "Millie" Pester of Rudyard, Montana, survived him by 25 days. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church (Litomysl), 9946 SE 24th Ave., Owatonna. A private service will be held at the Litomysl Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Holy Trinity Catholic Church.