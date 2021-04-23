Muriel Hermine Weber

MANTORVILLE — Muriel H. Weber, 77, of Mantorville, MN passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Mayo Clinic St. Mary's Campus in Rochester.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1904 Mantorville Ave N Kasson, MN, with Father John Lasuba officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 28, 2021 at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 7th St SE in Kasson, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in St. Margaret cemetery in Mantorville, MN.
Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes in Kasson is honored to be serving the Weber family.