Shirley Jean Giesler

WEST CONCORD — Shirley J. Giesler, of West Concord died Wednesday, November 17, 2021, on her 88th birthday, at Fairview Care Center in Dodge Center.
Shirley Jean Vangness was born on the Vangness family farm behind the cemetery on November 17, 1933 in West Concord to Jacob and Julia (Phillips) Vangness. She grew up on the farm with her ten older siblings, and she was a 1951 graduate of West Concord High School. Shirley was united in marriage to Roy Giesler on January 2, 1954, and the couple was blessed with eight children. Shirley was a devoted wife and mother, and a gifted homemaker. She was a talented baker, quilter, and seamstress, and she even raised her own chickens. Shirley was very devoted to her church, and made sure God was a part of children and grandchildren's lives as well. Shirley's sense of humor, love and kindness toward others, and her famous buns and caramel rolls will be dearly missed by those who had the privilege of knowing her.
Shirley is survived by her children, Michael (Mary) Giesler of Pine Island, Dori Giesler-Greene of Dodge Center, Darlene Giesler of Ostrander, Diane (Steve) Riese of Mantorville, William (Kristin) Giesler of West Concord, Lynn (Clint McRoberts) Freerksen of Harmony, Cathy (Scott Storm) Carroll of Missouri, and Sarah (Frank) Hodgman of West Concord; 21 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren, plus two on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy Giesler; and ten older siblings.
Shirley's family would like to thank the staff at Fairview Care Center for their kind and compassionate care.
A visitation will take place Sunday, November 21, 2021, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna, and Monday, November 22, from 10:00 AM until the start of the 11:00 AM funeral service at Concord Church of Christ. Following the service, Shirley will be laid to rest next to her husband at Concord Cemetery.