OWATONNA — Darlene L. Schuler, age 82, of Owatonna died on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Traditions II in Owatonna. A private graveside service will be held at 2:30 PM on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Le Sueur River Lutheran Cemetery near New Richland.
Darlene LaVonne Schuler, the daughter of Lloyd "Spud" and Dorothy (Hatch) Anderson, was born on May 16, 1939 in Waseca. She moved with her family to Owatonna and graduated from Owatonna High School in 1957. She continued her education at beauty school but then started working at Jostens. Darlene worked at Jostens in data entry until she retired in February of 2005 after 37 years. Darlene enjoyed going to auctions, garage sales, antiquing, water aerobic and the Steel County Fair. She was independent and enjoyed taking several trips to different states by herself. She especially loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughters Deb (Ken) Walker of Faribault, Tammy Loquai (Scott Schwartz) of Owatonna, grandchildren, Heidi Walker, Gretchen (Joe) Remington, Joshua Loquai (special friend Bailey Houston), Rachel (Daniel) Johnson, and great grandchildren Haley Remington, Colin Remington, Oliver Johnson and Jack Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Barbara Lee Anderson.