Janet Lynn

OWATONNA — Janet Rae Lynn, 87, of Owatonna, died Friday, May 7, 2021 at Three Links Care Center, Northfield.
She was born March 1, 1934 in Hannibal, MO the daughter of Raymond and Grace (Rigg) Wilkinson. She graduated from Hannibal High School in 1952. Janet married Gaylord Lynn on June 23, 1957 at Fifth Street Baptist Church in Hannibal, MO. The couple lived in Hannibal where Janet worked in the office at Midwest Mower Co. and Altorfer Machinery Co. until December of 1960. The couple lived in Richmond, IN, Marshall, MI and Kenyon before moving to Owatonna in 1972. Janet provided daycare for many children over the years as well as working part time for Owatonna Graphics and JC Press.
Janet was a volunteer with the Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary, a member of Senior Place and Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school for over 44 years in all the communities where she lived. Janet enjoyed embroidering, fishing, yard work, flower gardening, playing games and visiting over the phone.
She is survived by her son, Micah (and Margie) Lynn of Owatonna; daughters, Vivian (and Jimmy) Proulx of Northfield, Trudy (and Michael) Olson of Lyons, CO; four grandchildren; one great granddaughter; sisters, Leona (and Mac) Boling of Hannibal, MO, Sharon Minton of Joplin, MO and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gaylord Lynn; brother, Jim Wilkinson.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 2:00pm at Michaelson Funeral Home with visitation two hours prior to the service. Interment will be in the Owatonna Memorial Gardens in Owatonna.