Devoine Marvin Dee Meiners

EITZEN — Devoine "Dee" Marvin Meiners of Eitzen, MN, passed away, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester.
He was born Sept. 5, 1944, in Caledonia, MN, to Marvin and Ella Mae (Schroeder) Meiners. Dee was a 1962 graduate of Caledonia High School. In 1962, at the age of 17, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served three years on active duty as an electrician. On April 9, 1966, Devoine married Barbara Jean Hagen at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring Grove, MN, and they have shared 55 years of marriage.
After his military service, Dee farmed near Eitzen for four years. The family then moved to Windom, MN, where he repaired electric motors and sold farm equipment. In 1982, he bought a farm machinery business in Wykoff, MN, and called it D & B Agri Systems. After 8 years, he began to transition to fertilizer and soil consulting, which became MN Bio-Ag. In 2018, Dee proudly handed his business over to his son, Brandon, who continues to run it today.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara; children, DeeAnn (Kurt) Snaza of Mankato, MN, Damon (Deborah) of Brooklyn Park, MN, Brian (Katie) of Owatonna, MN, Brent (Michelle) of Owatonna, and Brandon (Katherine) of Eitzen; 11 grandchildren, Jenna, Jacob, Benjamin, Elizabeth, Haley, Dylan, Jack, Isaiah, Emma, Ellie, and Calvin; his siblings, Harley and Joanne Meiners of Caledonia, MN, Allen and Connie Meiners of Eitzen, and Glenda and Jim Miller of Caledonia; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ella; father, Marvin; and sister, Jeanette, in infancy.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at St. Luke's Church, Eitzen. Pastor Michael McCann will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Luke's Church, North Cemetery with military honors by the Kenneth Casey VFW Post 5603 of New Albin, Iowa, and the United States Navy Funeral Honor Guard. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m., until the time of service, Tuesday, at the church. Social distancing guidelines are recommended. The service will be live streamed and will be viewable on the Facebook page of Michael D. McCann, Eitzen, MN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Eitzen Fire Department or the Kenneth Casey VFW Post 5603 of New Albin.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.