OWATONNA — Beverly Ann Braaten, age 80, of Owatonna, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Homestead Hospice House. Beverly was born on May 27, 1941, at home in rural Owatonna, Minnesota, the daughter of August E. and Evelyn (Stursa) Kuchenbecker. After graduating from Owatonna High School in 1959, Beverly was employed by several local businesses including Federated Insurance, McCarthy Plumbing, Northwestern Bank, Lincoln Supplies, Syngenta, Jostens, and, in retirement, for Steele County as a home health aide.
Beverly was united in marriage to Roger L. Braaten, Jr. on October 14, 1967, in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. Beverly and Roger enjoyed taking short road trips, gambling, visiting with friends at the VFW, Eagles, and American Legion, and spending time on her family's farm. After JR's death in 2005, Beverly continued working; even after her retirement from Jostens, volunteering at the Salvation Army, attending Bible classes and Thursday night church services, going to garage sales, having coffee with friends, and making weekly trips "south" to Diamond Jo's.
Beverly was known for her concern for others, her limitless energy, for looking and acting younger than her years, her independence, and for putting lots of miles on her beloved car.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Roger L. Braaten, Jr., her parents, August and Evelyn Kuchenbecker, and her brother and sister-in-law, Lyle and Connie Kuchenbecker. She is survived by her brother Larry (Diane) Kuchenbecker, nephews Al (Sherrye) Kuchenbecker and Roy (Lisa) Kuchenbecker, nieces Jodi (Wayne Sell) Clayton and Amanda (Derek) Arens, many great-nieces and great-nephews, and her wonderful friends.
A private funeral was held for Beverly at St. John's Lutheran Church in Owatonna followed by a graveside service at the Steele Center Cemetery. Friends and relatives can greet her family at a Celebration of Beverly's Life to be held at the Owatonna VFW, 135 Oakdale Street on Sunday, October 3rd from 1 PM to 3 PM. For more information or to leave an online condolence visit www.megercares.com