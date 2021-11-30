Karen Paulson

MADISON LAKE — Karen Patricia (Osborne) Paulson, of Madison Lake, MN, passed away on November 28, 2021 at home with her family.
Visitation will be from 5-7pm, Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Northview-North Mankato Mortuary, 2060 Commerce Drive in North Mankato. Funeral Mass will be at 5pm, Friday, December 3, 2021 at All Saints Catholic Church in Madison Lake. A private burial will be held at a later date. Livestreaming will be available at as-ic.org.
Karen was born September 21, 1939 to Raymond and Mary (McMullen) Osborne in Madelia, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to JerRay Paulson in 1958. Facing JerRay's passing in 1974 after an extended illness required much courage of Karen as she raised their three children alone.
Karen's life was later blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and they filled the home that she shared with her daughter with much love and laughter. She was a strong, determined woman, resilient and fiercely independent - all attributes that helped her survive her often challenging circumstances. At 4'11" and 90 pounds, her fiery character was the ultimate tribute to her full-Irish heritage. She enjoyed bonfires at the lake, a competitive card game that lasted to the wee hours and being surrounded by friends and family.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law, Danny Sheppard; and infant grandson, Justin Sheppard.
She is survived by long-time companion, Jim Riese; her children, Jodi Sheppard (Madison Lake), Craig (Ann) Paulson, Owatonna, and Troy Paulson of Mankato. Further survived by ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.