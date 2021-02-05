Beverly M. Wardal

OWATONNA — Beverly Maxine Wardal, 80, of Owatonna passed away on December 19,2020. She was born on June 15, 1940 in West Concord, MN to Arthur and Helen (Lawson) Wardal. She was baptized at Hegre Lutheran Church, West Concord on July 21, 1940 and confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church, Dodge Center on June 12, 1955. She attended elementary school in Claremont and country School District 39 in rural Dodge County. She graduated from Dodge Center High School in 1958 as valedictorian and started working at Federated Insurance the following week. She worked there for 37 years in various positions and retired as a senior commercial underwriter and was a member of the Quarter Century Club. After retirement, she volunteered in her church office for several years and continued to be a volunteer wherever needed.
Bev is survived by special friend, Millie Krause and other family and friends; Velma Wardal, godchild Miriam Smith, John (Lavonne) Krause, Lois Wippich and many nieces, nephews and several great nephews and great nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Merton, Richard and Ronald and sister, Arlene Bennyhoff, brother-in-law, Alan Bennyhoff and sister-in-law, Jenelle Wardal; extended family members, pastor Al Wippich and Alan Smith.
She was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church and the Federated Quarter Century Club. Bev loved reading and was never without a book in her hand. She was very appreciative of her extended family who constantly kept in touch with her, Our Savior's pastoral staff, special friends Donna Ormson, Michael and Maureen Armstrong, and Alta and Margaret Healey. Many thanks to the Our Savior's Family for their support and prayers, and the St. Croix Hospice and Timberdale Trace staff for their kind and compassionate care.
A memorial service is set for Saturday, February, 13, 2021 at 11:00 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Friends may greet the family starting at 10 AM at Our Savior's on Saturday. There will be a live stream of the service on Our Savior's Church Facebook page or at www.oursaviorsowatonna.com For more information or to leave a condolence message go to www.megercares.com
Memorial maybe directed to Our Savior's Lutheran Church of Owatonna.