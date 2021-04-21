CLAREMONT — Helen B. Peterson (Schmoll) a long-time resident of Claremont, passed away April 16,2021 at Ecumen Seasons of Apple Valley.
She was born April 28, 1932, the ninth of 11 children of Ernest and Elisabeth Schmoll (Utecht) and was born in Kathryn, North Dakota. She graduated in 1950 from Dodge Center High School. In 1955 she married Jack Peterson. They began their married life in Owatonna, lived in Dodge Center and then spent 60 plus years in Claremont.
Most of her employment years were spent working in food service with her very favorite being the Corner Cafe - she was always happiest chatting with regular customers with a coffee pot in her hand. She and Jack enjoyed family vacations in northern Minnesota and in later years enjoyed ocean and riverboat cruises. While at home, they were
renowned for their driveway and patio get-togethers. Helen loved her family, especially her grandkids and those she "adopted."
Helen was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Dodge Center, a long-time member of the Claremont Firemen's Auxiliary, was an active community volunteer and in 2016 was awarded Citizen of the Year.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband Jack, parents, nine of her siblings and several nephews and nieces. She is survived by her sister, Adeline Schmoll, children, Vicky (Dan) Grossman, Al (Kelly) Peterson, her grandchildren, Adam and Elisabeth Grossman, Courtney (Dylan) Vollmer, Taylor Peterson and a myriad of family and friends.
A private graveside inurnment will be held. For those interested, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity in honor of Helen.