Dylan A. Lauwers

OWATONNA — On April 13th, 2021 we lost a wonderful young man. Dylan Alexander Lauwers, 15, passed away unexpectedly in his home. As a lifetime resident of Owatonna, Minnesota, he touched the lives of his family, friends, classmates, teachers, coaches, and community members. He will be missed by all those who were blessed with his presence.
Dylan's visitation is scheduled for Sunday, April 18th from 2-5 PM at Brick-Meger Funeral Home in Owatonna, followed by a funeral service on Monday, April 19th at St. Joseph Parish in Owatonna. There will be an additional visitation one hour before the funeral service at the church. Dylan's full obituary can be found at megercares.com.