CLAREMONT — Gerald "Bucky" E. Rysavy Jr., age 65, of Claremont, died December 23, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family after a 6 months battle with ALS.
Bucky was born on June 25, 1955, in Owatonna, the son of Gerald "Bud" Sr. and Ruth (Dalland) Rysavy. He graduated from Claremont High School in 1974. Bucky moved to Dalhart, TX where he made his home for over 31 years. He worked for Lawrence Transportation, Ruan Transportation and Bennett Truck Transport. He was an avid NASCAR fan. Bucky was always on the road taking trips and traveling throughout the east and west coast. He enjoyed dining at restaurants, visiting casinos especially in Las Vegas, riding motorcycle and raising Texas Longhorn Cattle.
Bucky is survived by his children, Gerald "Buddy" III (and Mandy) Rysavy of Dalhart, TX and Nicole (and Jody) Stevenson of Lake McQueeney, TX; grandchildren, Gerald "Brody" IV, Mason, Lillian and Cole; parents, Gerald "Bud" Sr. and Ruth Rysavy of Claremont; sisters, Cindy (Joel) St. John of Claremont and Jody (Randy) Christianson of Claremont; many nieces and nephews.
Bucky was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
A celebration of life will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Family requests that everyone attending to come as you are, casual attire is preferred. Memorials are preferred to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Ecumen Hospice in Owatonna and The ALS Association. Bucky's last gift was donating his body to science at the Mayo Clinic.