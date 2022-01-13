Leora L. Richardson

OWATONNA, MINN — Leora L. Richardson, age 99, of Owatonna, MN, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the Lund Home-Hospice of the Valley in Gilbert, AZ. Private family services will be held at a later date. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements entrusted to Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home www.ranfranzandvinefh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Leora Richardson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments