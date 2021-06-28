OWATONNA — Nels Bergstrom, 85, of Owatonna passed away peacefully Friday, June 25, 2021 of natural causes.
He was born December 27, 1935 in Eagle Bend, MN the son of Carl and Florence Bergstrom. Following high school, Nels volunteered for the United States Army and was honorably discharged.
Nels married his wife Jan on August 18, 1956 and they had three children; Mark, Kent, and Todd. Nels and Jan enjoyed 64 years together.
Nels spent his career in the grocery industry working for a variety of companies and locations from Owatonna, to Rochester, and to the Twin Cities all while living in the Owatonna home that he and Jan moved into in 1972.
Nels enjoyed cards, cooking, gardening, wine making and feeding the birds in their yard. Nels was known as a quiet, generous, and witty man.
He is survived by his wife, Jan of Owatonna; son, Mark of Phoenix, AZ; son, Todd of Lakeville, MN; sister Betty Haskins of Cambridge, MN; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Florence; his step-mother Norma; son Kent; and siblings Donald, Roger, Kenneth, and Jimmie.
A celebration of life memorial will held at a later date.