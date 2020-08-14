Noel Charles Jenke

BROOKFIELD — Noel was Born into Eternal Life on July 23, 2020, at the age of 73. Loving father of Joe, Lee, Jack, Tom and the late Leslie Jenke. Dear brother of Karen (Franz) Altpeter and Susan (Dennis) Parsley. Noel will be remembered by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Noel was preceded in death by his former wife, Jane (Schlamel) Jenke.
Noel's life was enriched with his passion for sports. He had an extensive career as a professional athlete. He was drafted in 3 sports professionally and was inducted into the University Of Minnesota Gopher Hall of Fame in 1996. Noel will be remembered as having a strong work ethic, being a great mentor in education, coaching, and always willing to put others first. He also had a love for nature and animals. Above all being an outstanding father meant the most to him.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Elmbrook Memorial Hospital for their phenomenal care.
Private services have been held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to Shriners Hospitals for Children, University of Minnesota Athletic Department or Owatonna High School Athletic Hall of Fame in Noel's name.
Church and Chapel Ritter Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, please call 262-786-8030 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.