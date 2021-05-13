Joan Hoffman

OWATONNA — Joan E. Hoffman, 70, of Owatonna, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 at her home.
Joan Ellen Knutson was born in Zumbrota on October 4, 1950, the fifth of six children born to Olaf and Evelyn (Froyum) Knutson. Joan's identical twin sister, June arrived only minutes later. They enjoyed a life-long bond of friendship.
Joan was a member of Lands Lutheran Church and joined St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna where she was a member since 1973. Joan graduated from Zumbrota High School in 1968. She was active in cheerleading, band, choir, GRA and national honor society. She attended St. Olaf College where she graduated with a degree in Physical Education and Health. While at St. Olaf, she participated in Campus Choir, and played both intercollegiate and intramural softball.
In 1972 Joan began her teaching career in Owatonna. There she met a young music teacher, and their students were delighted when their gym teacher and their music teacher began dating. Jim and Joan were married at Lands church in June of 1975. They were blessed with 2 children, Brad and Steve.
Joan coached several varsity sports at OHS including swimming, synchronized swimming, volleyball and basketball. She also enjoyed coaching 4-H softball for several years. Joan and Jim were very active in their church, particularly in musical endeavors. Working with their fellow musicians, worship leaders and Sunday school children were treasured experiences.
Joan enjoyed traveling, walking, biking, reading, and playing piano. In younger years, Joan played the trumpet and enjoyed being a member of the Owatonna Community Band, Community Orchestra, and brass choir at both Lands Lutheran and St. John Lutheran. Most of all, she enjoyed and was thankful for the wonderful times spent with her husband, sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; children, Brad (and Kendra) Hoffman and their children, Tayah, Ashton, Landon and Norah of Owatonna, Steve (and Sarah) Hoffman and their children Caroline and Elijah of Chesterfield, Missouri. She is also survived by her brothers, John Knutson of Zumbrota, Gene (and Carole) Knutson of Iowa City, IA, Les (and Linda) Knutson of Brooklyn Park, Lynn (and Jane) Knutson of Madison, WI; brother-in-law, Dale Freiheit of Zumbrota; brothers-in-law, Terry (and Deb) Hoffman of Owatonna; sisters-in-law, Janet (and Jim) Nelson, Judy Oeltjenbruns of Owatonna as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Friday from 4pm to 7pm and at St. John Lutheran Church on Saturday from 9am to 10am. Memorial services will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 10am at St. John Lutheran Church with Pastor Jacie Richmond officiating. A private family graveside service was held with interment in the Crane Creek Cemetery in Deerfield Township. Memorials may be given to St. John Lutheran Church, Crane Creek Cemetery or the donor's choice