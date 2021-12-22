MANKATO — Richard Roy Allen was born January 5, 1933 near Claremont, MN to Roscoe (Mike) Allen and Lillian (Isabelle) Verness and passed peacefully with his family at his side on December 21, 2021 at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, MN.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 pm on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Northview-North Mankato Mortuary, North Mankato. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 28th at Christ the King Lutheran Church with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial at Glenwood Cemetery in Mankato will be held at a later date. The service will be livestreamed and available on Richard's obituary page at www.mankatomortuary.com.
Soon after graduating from Claremont High School in 1951, he entered the US Naval Training Center School at Great Lakes, Illinois. He obtained the rank of HM3, and served in Korea from 1953-1954, as a member of Baker Co., 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Regiment of the 1st Marine Division. After receiving his honorable discharge, he returned to Minnesota and married Beverly Petersen on June 23, 1957 at Christiania Lutheran Church near Hazelwood, MN. They were blessed with five kids: Beverly (Toni), Kevin, Debra, Roberta and Kathy. Richard & Beverly lived most of their married life in North Mankato, MN and had just recently sold the family home they had lived in for over 50 years. Richard had worked for many years in the Mankato area including at Thro's Drug Store, Certified Delivery Service, and Brett's Department Store. In the early 1980's he switched his career path and obtained his LPN certification from South Central Technical College. He spent his final years prior to retirement working in the Psychiatric Ward at the VA in Minneapolis and multiple nursing homes in the Mankato area. He was an avid outdoorsman, and especially enjoyed duck hunting and fishing. He also greatly enjoyed attending all of his grand and great grand children's activities.
Richard is survived by his wife, Beverly and children, Toni (Mark) Wisch of Park Rapids, Kevin (Shelli) of Mankato, Deb Feil of Eagle Lake, Roberta (Tim) Peterson of Le Sueur and Kathy Haag of North Mankato. He is also survived by one brother, Robert; 17 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law; and nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father-in-law, Maurice & Evelyn Petersen; seven siblings; son-in-law, Ed Hagg; great-grandson, Keegan Andreasen; great-granddaughter, Jamie Allen; and numerous in-laws.