Eugene Spindler

OWATONNA — Eugene E. Spindler, age 89, of Owatonna, passed away August 15, 2021 at the Benedictine Living Community.
Mass of Christian Burial is set for 11:00 AM Tuesday August 24, 2021 at Sacred Heart Church in Owatonna. Interment will follow with Military rites by Steele County Funeral Unit at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Owatonna. Friends may greet the family on Monday, August 23, 2021 from 4 to 7:00 PM at the Brick - Meger Funeral Home and one hour before the funeral Mass on Tuesday at the church. A Knights of Columbus rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM on Monday at the funeral home.
Eugene was born to parents, Frank and Irene (Warner) in Owatonna. He attended country school until 8th grade before helping on the family farm. In 1952 he was drafted into military service during the Korean war, and honorably discharged in 1954. Eugene married Marian Seykora in 1955 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Owatonna.
They bought a farm near Rice Lake State Park in Owatonna. In addition to farming with his family, Eugene, along with his brother and father, custom harvested oats and soybeans. He continued his farming career until he retired in 2018 at the young age of 86.
He was a member and officer of the Catholic Order of Foresters, he belonged to the Knights of Columbus #945, served on the Havana Township Board, and the Central Livestock Board.
He enjoyed gardening, canning all sorts of food, but his family will remember his famous sauerkraut the most. He loved being in the company of his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Eugene is survived by, wife Marian, of 66 years; children, Norman (Laurie), Jerome, Dale, all of Owatonna, Monica (John) Kirlin, Faribault, Lisa (Tim) Karl, Nerstrand; 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; siblings, Rosemary (Ivan) Snorek, Owatonna, Walter (Joan), Owatonna, and Duane (Kathy), Faribault.
Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Irene; brothers, Luverne and Paul, daughter, Ramona Meyer, great granddaughter Darlyne Mae Jeffery.