Jackie A. Bergeron

OWATONNA — Jackie Ann Bergeron, 17, of Owatonna, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Children's Hospital in Minneapolis surrounded by her family.
She was born in Rockford, Illinois to Jeremy Bergeron and Jessica Northway on January 7, 2004. Jackie attended Washington Elementary, Owatonna Middle School and the Owatonna High School. When she was 5 years old, she was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called PKAN.
Jackie spent her days going to school and being with family. She had the ability to brighten people's day with her contagious smile and positive personality. Jackie had an amazing amount of determination and perseverance. She strived for perfection in all she did. One of her special gifts was the ability to love unconditionally. She knew how to enjoy what some would consider to be the little things. With her unique perspective of the world she helped others realize what is truly important in life. Jackie could find a great deal of excitement and happiness out of almost anything and the joy she felt was shared with the people around her. Jackie's life may have been cut short but the lessons and gifts that God gave people through Jackie will continue and have an immeasurable affect for the better. No matter what she was going through, or how much pain she was in, she still sought to love, inspire, comfort, support, smile, share joy and laughter, and give the biggest hugs.
She is survived by father, Jeremy Bergeron (Rachel Schirmer) of Owatonna; mother Jessica Northway (Tom Mitchener) of Cannon Falls; brothers and sisters, Jenna, Jasmine, Colby, Tessa, Trever, Josh, Jayden, Sky, Tommy, Wes, Katie, and many grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her Stepfather Boon Sorenson and her great grandfather Richard Dessner.
Special thank you to Wanda Hagberg, Vanessa Crawford, and all of the other PCA's for helping to provide such wonderful care through the years. Thank you to the Owatonna School district and the Owatonna Bus Company for the joy and purpose you gave Jackie every day. Thank you to all the great staff at the PICU Minneapolis Children's Hospital.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, January 8th, 2022, at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna with visitation one-hour prior. A time of fellowship and sharing following the service until 2PM. Memorials are preferred to the Ronald McDonald House.