Mary Jane Jungbluth

MARBLE FALLS, TEXAS — Mary Jane (Bond) Jungbluth, age 95, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2021 in Marble Falls TX with family at her side. She was born in La Crosse, WI on April 9, 1926 to Lester and Maude Bond.
Mary graduated from Logan High School in La Crosse, WI in 1943 and met the love of her life, Bill Jungbluth, shortly after he returned from WWII. They were married in LaCrosse on August 30, 1947. Mary and Bill moved to Decorah, IA where Bill pursued his education at Luther College and Mary worked at the college as he finished his degree. Mary and Bill lived in Bird Island, MN for a year while Bill taught school and coached athletics. They then moved to Moline, IL and then back to La Crosse as Bill worked for five years with Sherwin Williams/Esser Paints. During those years they began to raise their family which eventually grew to five children. The family moved to Rochester, MN in 1957 where Bill began his career with Federated Insurance and Mary worked as reporter for the Rochester Post Bulletin. In 1964 they moved their family to Owatonna, MN. Bill continued with Federated while Mary's priority and passion was as a housewife and mother. She was also successful in jobs outside the home which included executive assistant at Jostens, teacher's assistant at Washington elementary school, working with the energy assistance program of Steele County, and as a columnist/editor for the Owatonna Peoples Press, writing a column titled "Over Coffee." In addition to her support of Bill's career at Federated, she also teamed up with him as host and hostess of the Federated President's Council trips for over 10 years. She brought her organizational skills and welcoming personality to the team. In 1989 she authored the history of Federated in "Federated Insurance Companies, a success story."
Bill and Mary also teamed together writing letters and notes to their grandchildren over the years telling them of their family history. These letters ended up chronicled for them in a book, "Long Line of Love" that will be treasured for years to come by their children and grandchildren.
Mary enjoyed hosting the holidays and vacations for her family that grew to five children and spouses, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. After retirement in 1990, Mary and Bill established their full-time residence at the family cabin in Birchwood, WI. Mary and Bill welcomed friends and family with open arms as so many enjoyed their little piece of paradise in Birchwood. Most of their retirement years were split between the cabin and Texas, where their two daughters and families lived. In 2016, they moved to Texas permanently and had lived there since in Horseshoe Bay and Marble Falls.
Mary will be remembered by friends, colleagues and family as kind, caring, warm, unselfish, a good listener, and above all, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her favorite words were, "Count your blessings" which she did every day.
Mary was a member of Associated Church. Her hobbies and interests were centered around her faith, family and friends and included golf, painting, knitting, spectator sports with Bill, pontoon rides, and spending time with her kids and grandchildren.
Mary was recently preceded in death by her husband Bill, her parents, Lester and Maude Bond, brother, George Bond, son, Bill Jungbluth, and son in law, Mike Dalland. She is survived by her daughters, Joanne Dalland (Round Mountain, TX), Carol (Steve) Gallagher (Granite Shoals, TX), sons Bob (Diane) Jungbluth (Owatonna, MN), and John (Mary) Jungbluth (Eau Claire, WI), 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren (and one more due in October), nieces and nephews.
Mary and Bill will be buried together with a family service/celebration in La Crosse, WI at a date yet to be determined. Memorials may be sent to the Shriner's Hospitals for Children or the American Cancer Society.