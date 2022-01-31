Maryann Haberman

OWATONNA — Maryann Y. Haberman, age 94, died peacefully the morning of January 28, 2022 at Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna, MN. Maryann was born on November 7, 1927 to Frank and Helen (Seykora) Ringhofer.
She attended rural school before moving to Owatonna where she met a dashing WWII Navy Carpenter's Mate and budding entrepreneur, Richard (Dick) Haberman. They courted, fell in love and were united in marriage on April 22, 1947 at St. Hyacinth Catholic Church in Owatonna. Maryann and Dick were blessed with 65 years of marriage and together raised a family of seven children.
Maryann enjoyed bowling, traveling with her husband and together being members of the Owatonna Elks Club. She loved baseball and was a long-time fan of the Minnesota Twins. She enjoyed embroidering, which she did into her nineties. Maryann also enjoyed baking, playing bridge and going to the casino. Most importantly, she was proud of and truly loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Maryann was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard, her son Douglas and her siblings Evelyn, Clarence and Leonard. She is survived by her children Richard Jr. (Kristin), Mary (Daglin), daughter-in-law Lana, Sandy (Chuck), Robert, William (Teri), and Sheila (Joel). She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Brian (Trisha), Amy, Erin (Andrew), Kelly, Justin, Adam and Katie, six great grandchildren, sister-in-law Bunnie Haberman and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial is set for 12:00 noon Friday February 4, 2022 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Owatonna, MN. Friends may greet the family starting at 10:00 a.m. at the church. The family requires that all attendees wear a face mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Homestead Hospice House of Owatonna. MN. For more information or to leave an online condolence message go to www.megercares.com