Norma Annette Hegal

BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Norma A. Hegal, age 83 of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at her home in Blooming Prairie. Norma Annette was born November 21, 1937, on the family farm in Lemond Township, Steele County, the daughter of Gerhard and Annette (Gehring) Johnson. She was baptized January 9, 1938, at Pontoppidan Lutheran Church. She attended a one room school District 72 through 8th grade. In 1955, Norma graduated from Owatonna High School. She was active in youth church activities and the 4-H club. In 1957, Norma married Warren Veien and were blessed with two daughters, Vicki Lynn and Lisa Ann. They were later divorced. Norma's first job was working at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company (Ma Bell) as a "number please" gal in Waseca, Minnesota. On March 27, 1976, she married Richard "Dick" Hegal and they moved to Red Wing, Minnesota. Norma spent many years working for Jostens in Owatonna and Red Wing, before beginning a career in newspapers. Later after a move to Plainview, she worked at Mack Publishing, Plainview News, and Sun Newspaper for many years. In 1993, Norma and Dick moved to Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, where she went to work for the Steele County Times until her retirement in 2000. Norma lived in a number of homes around southern Minnesota. She liked them all. And she loved to decorate. But she said that the only true home, besides her heavenly home, was the farm, where she was born and raised. There her love was and roots ran deep. Norma was a member of the First Lutheran Church where she sang in the church choir, served as the WELCA president a few years, and was the Lutheran Brotherhood communicator. She also taught Sunday School for many years and was a part of the Liturgical dance group at the Plainview Parish. Norma enjoyed many outdoor activities including camping, outdoor sports, canoeing, rock climbing, repelling, snowmobiling, swimming, skiing, and especially loved horseback riding with her girls. When her health limited some of these activities, she found enjoyment in other things including all types of music, reading, art, antiquing and refinishing furniture. She loved her animals, having horses, goats, dogs, and cats. Norma will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her husband, Dick Hegal of Blooming Prairie, MN; daughters, Vicki (Steve) Fleming of Elysian, MN, Lisa (Steve) Vaith of Blooming Prairie, MN; stepchildren, Wendy Moran of Canton, OH, Heidi (Warren) Caskey of Doylestown, OH, Jonathan (Heather) Hegal of Canton, OH; grandchildren, Jessica, Jon, Daniel, Leah, and Zack; step-grandchildren, Aaron, Michelle, Jacob, and Lucas; nine great grandchildren; one step-great grandchild; brothers, Gary (Judy) Johnson of Ellendale, MN, Ronald (Nancy) Johnson of Minneapolis, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerhard and Annette Johnson; sister and brother-in-law, Rena (Norman) Schmidt; sister and brother-in-law, Gail (Burnell) Johnson; and great nephew, Derek Johnson.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Pontoppidan Lutheran Church, Lemond Township, Steele County, MN. Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota and one hour prior to the service at Pontoppidan Lutheran Church. Interment will be in Pontoppidan Cemetery, Lemond Township, Steele County, MN. Memorials are preferred to First Lutheran Church music department/choir or Pontoppidan Lutheran Church. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.