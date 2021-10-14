OWATONNA — Julie Ann Jensen, age 61, of Owatonna, died Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at her home after a long battle with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.
Julie Ann Kelling was born on July 31, 1960 in Owatonna to Jerry and Janet (Gochnauer) Kelling. She grew up on a farm outside of West Concord where she enjoyed taking care of the cats, dogs, horses, hamsters, and a rabbit. She was a 1978 graduate of West Concord High School and continued her education at the University of Minnesota, Waseca with a degree in horticulture. After marrying in 1983 Julie moved to Owatonna, where she has continued to live since. She later divorced in 2003. Julie got a second degree from Riverland Community College in Business Administration in 2006. She worked in a variety of positions in Owatonna including administrative secretary at Jerry's Auto and teacher at Kid's Korner Educare.
Julie enjoyed hanging out by the lake and camping with her family, especially at the North Shore and in the mountains of Colorado. Family activities were very important to her and Julie was always a champion of animals, many dogs have been a part of her family. Some of Julie's favorite things were her children, her new granddaughter, butter, popcorn with butter and Dr. Pepper.
Julie is survived by her children, Ben (Casi) Jensen of West Concord, Abby (Gage) Flatness of Hartland, and Claire (Christian) Jensen of Glenville: mother, Janet Kelling of Northfield; sister, Mary Ann (Jerry) Kelling of Apple Valley; brother, David (Ann) Kelling of Lino Lakes; granddaughter, Hannah Flatness of Owatonna.
She is preceded in death by her father, Jerry Kelling in 2006.
A visitation will take place on Monday, October 18, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 PM at Michaelson Funeral Home in West Concord. A graveside Service will be Tuesday, October 19,2021 at 11:00 AM at Concord Cemetery. A lunch will follow the service at the West Concord Historical Society.