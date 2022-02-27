WEST CONCORD, MN — For 473 days, we had our beautiful baby girl LaMae Pearl Rislov. LaMae came into this world two weeks early on November 7, 2020, and as fast as she came in, she was called home to be with the Lord on February 23, 2022. On January 3rd 2021, LaMae got the honor of wearing her Great Grandma LaMae's baptismal gown, becoming a member of the family of God.
We are proud of our miracle 10.5 pound NICU baby that was constantly on the go keeping up with her big sister Emma. Emma loves her baby sister with all her heart, she would constantly say they were twins, by repeating each other and dressing the same. You could often find Emma and LaMae playing babies together, and Emma teaching LaMae about her favorite subject, dinosaurs.
You always knew where LaMae was as she would announce her presence on the karaoke machine that her sister so graciously taught her how to use. She had an infectious smile with a shit eating grin, a cute little dimple and a glow that would light up the whole world. The only thing that was bigger than her smile was her appetite. One time we went to town and bought five containers of raspberries and we only made it home with one container left to eat. The only thing that could upset LaMae was when you didn't feed her fast enough, as she had her father's appetites with a never-ending stomach.
When she was learning to walk, she would get so excited after taking two steps that she would giggle, fall down, attempt to get back up, make it part way back up, fall down, and attempt it two more times before taking off crawling because to her that was always the faster way. (You can tell by her rug burned knees). On occasion she could even be found crawling around at Papa James' house cleaning the floor. Although LaMae didn't walk much on her own, all of that time being held and carried will always be cherished as extra time to hold and love her.
When her favorite person was in the room, she would spot him, head straight for him and "nothing else matters". You always knew where she would be for the rest of the time. Although LaMae was a Daddies girl, the only person that she would cuddle up with was her Mommy who she shared her loving stubborn heart with.
LaMae got to spend four amazing months being loved on by her Grandma until her daycare mommy, Lisa was able to take over. She was surrounded by her loved ones during her final moments where the brave first responders did everything in their power to save her until the end where she went to walk with Jesus;
LaMae leaves behind to cherish her memory; her loving Mommy, Daddy and Sister, Allison, Jacob and Emma Rislov; Grandparents, Grant and Barb Erler, and James Rislov; Julie Rislov; Aunts, Uncles and Cousins, Vanessa and Nick Haltvick (Harrison, Stella, Calvin, Walter), Grant and Sarah Erler (Preston, Laryssa, Reid), Michael Rislov, Cory and Becky Rislov (Harper, Mason), Joseph Rislov (Brooklyn); Great Grandmas, Kaye, and Judith; and many, many loving Great Aunts and Uncles;
LaMae is welcomed into Heaven by her Great Grandparents Harold and LaMae Erler, Bob and Dorothy Fitzgerald, Don and Pearl Rislov, and Richard McGinley
LaMae will be deeply missed, but always remembered and will live on in all of our hearts;