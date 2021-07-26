Roger Schley

DODGE CENTER — Roger Elmer Schley, age 81, of Dodge Center, MN passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN.
Roger was born November 12, 1939, in Owatonna, MN to Elmer and Ramah (Grunklee) Schley. He was born and raised on the family farm. He graduated high school in 1957 in Dodge Center and was involved with athletics along with FFA earning the Certificate as a member of the Dodge Center chapter and was awarded the "Degree of State Farmer" at the state convention. He then continued his education for a year at the University of Minnesota. Roger married his high school sweetheart, Janet Sackett, on September 11, 1958. The couple enjoyed sixty-two years of marriage and were blessed with 4 sons, Scott, Greg, Tim, and Steve. Jan raised the family while Roger was busy on the farm and also as a realtor in the area as well, eventually retiring in 2017. Roger loved life and was very proud of his family, especially all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren, which he would refer to them as his grand babies and great grand babies. In 2013, Roger and Jan moved from the family farm into Dodge Center to the house his parents had lived and which he had built.
Roger enjoyed attending fairs, ball games, and fishing. Living his life in the Dodge Center area, Roger was an avid Triton/Dodge Center sports fan as well as the Minnesota Vikings and Twins. During his life he raised Black Poland China hogs and bragged that he had spent 60 + years of his life showing them at the MN state fair. The family was honored to have the largest boar at the MN state fair for 3 years. Roger was also honored and inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Dodge County Fair. He enjoyed woodworking and would often make bird houses along with Easter bunnies, Raindeers and Valentine's Day hearts for the family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Ramah Schley; sister, Colleen; brothers in law, Bob Jonasen and Dennis Holtegaard; and two infant great grandchildren.
Roger is survived by his wife of sixty-two years, Janet; children, Scott (Sue), Greg (Julie), Tim (Rosy), Steve (Debbie), and Deena; grandchildren, Boomer Schley (Elyse Baker), Chris (Shelby) Schley, Kathryn (Craig) Davis, Tony Schley (Maddie), Karl Schley, Andy (Allison) Schley, Adam (Bridgett) Schley, Jacie Schley, Jimmy (Whitney) Schley, Mallory Schley (Grant), Aaron (Chandra) Wilkemeyer, Garrett Wilkemeyer, and Tara (Jason) Pederson; great grandchildren, Layla Schley, Bella Pederson, Zara Wilkemeyer, Donovin Pederson, Akasha Wilkemeyer, Aria Wilkemeyer, Natalie Schley, Ben Schley, Charlotte Schley, Paisley Schley, Marshall Jensen; sister in law, Joanne (Lowell) Wright and Jill Holtegaard; brother in law, Jim (DD) Sackett; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place Friday July 30, 2021, from 3:00-7:00pm at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home in Dodge Center (25 South St SW, Dodge Center, MN). A celebration of life will take place that evening, Friday July 30, 2021, at the Dodge Center Legion from 6:00-10:00pm. (401 Hwy St W, Dodge Center, MN 55927). Inurnment will be at a later date in Riverside Cemetery in Dodge Center, MN.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials to the Dodge County 4-H or Dodge Center Alumni Association.
To share a special memory or condolence please visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com, Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 25 South Street P.O. Box 502, Dodge Center, MN 55927 (507) 374-2155. Blessed be his memory.