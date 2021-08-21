Carol B. Paulson

ROCHESTER — Carol Beverly Paulson, 89, of Rochester, died Friday, August 20, 2021 at Homestead of Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center.
She was born November 21, 1931 in Hector, Minnesota the daughter of Henry and Sarah (Payne) Rockne. She grew up in Blooming Prairie where she graduated from high school in 1949. After high school, she attended Normal Training for a year to become a teacher. She taught country school for 4 years.
On August 20, 1951, she married Calvin Paulson in Austin. The couple made their home on a farm. In 1969 they moved to Owatonna where they owned a laundry mat and dry cleaning business. Carol also worked at Federated Insurance for nearly 25 years, retiring in 1995. Carol and Calvin moved to Red Wing for a couple of years and returned to Owatonna. In 2014, they moved to the Homestead Retirement Community in Rochester.
Carol was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna, the Sons of Norway, and currently a member of Zumbro Lutheran Church in Rochester.
Carol loved music. She grew up singing in the church choir which she continued to do late into life. She played French Horn, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, was a Girl Scout Leader, a Den Mother, served on the PTA and 4H, was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed crossword puzzles. When she lived on the farm she hosted many family gatherings for special occasions and holidays. Most important to her, was her family. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren creating memories that will be cherished by those closest to her.
She is survived by children, Sherri (and David) Johnson of Eagan, Greg (and Renee) Paulson of Rochester and Tracy (and Brian) Ryks Richfield; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Sarah; husband, Calvin Paulson (2018) and 7 siblings.
A Private Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Owatonna.
Livestream of the service will be available at https://www.tlcowatonna.org/funerals at 11:00 AM Monday, August 30, 2021.