Rosemary Kalkman

OWATONNA — Rosemary Meyer Kalkman, age 94, of Owatonna, MN, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2022.
Rosemary was born May 25, 1927 in Elrosa, MN, to Anthony and Anna (Waldherr) Meyer. She graduated from Grey Eagle High School and attended St. Cloud Business School. After graduating, Rosemary moved to Minneapolis, MN where she worked at Northwestern National Life Insurance Company and volunteered with Marian's Helpers.
Rosemary married Donald (Don) Kalkman, the love of her life, on May 1, 1954. As Rosemary and Don's family grew, they moved from Minneapolis, MN to Marshfield, WI and then to Owatonna, MN where they raised their four children.
Rosemary's greatest joy was her family. A devoted wife and mother, she cared deeply for her children and adored each of her precious grandchildren. She enjoyed planning family holidays, attending her children and grandchildren's events and hearing of their accomplishments.
Having the knack to strike up a conversation with anybody she met, Rosemary was blessed to have many treasured friends. She was an original member of the Woman's Club of Owatonna and belonged to the Council of Catholic Women at St. Joseph church. She enjoyed playing bridge and golf, spending time outdoors and tending to her flowers. She also loved to watch game shows, sporting events and birds from their sunroom.
Don and Rosemary truly enjoyed and valued their time together, gatherings with family and friends, especially at their cabin and while wintering in Scottsdale, AZ, traveling to different countries and watching sunsets.
Rosemary was preceded in death by parents Anthony and Anna Meyer, husband of 67 years, Donald Kalkman, daughter Ann Fox, and siblings Rita, Cyrilla, Tony (Carol) and Denis.
She is survived by son-in-law Richard Fox, children, Jane (Dan) Murphy, Donald (Shelly Silbernick) Kalkman, Daniel (Lisa Brott) Kalkman, grandchildren Kathleen, Christine (Andrew Roth), Kevin, Bradley, Allison, Jennifer, Eric, Nicholas, Matthew, Jack, Samuel, great grandchild Henry, and siblings Dorothy Slimmer and JoAnn Rutter.
Rosemary's faith, love of family and passion for life will be an enduring legacy to our family.
Memorials preferred to St. Vincent de Paul Society through St. Joseph Catholic Church, Jeremiah Program-directed to Ann Fox memorial, Benedictine Living Community (formerly KODA), or organization of choice.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:30 AM Saturday, February 19, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Owatonna with Fr. James Starasinich officiating. The Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 AM followed by public visitation from 10:00 - 11:30 AM. The family requests facemasks be worn at all times while in the church unless eating or drinking. A lunch reception will immediately follow mass at St. Joseph Church. After the reception a private interment with family will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Owatonna.
The family would like to thank the staff at Benedictine Living Community and Allina Hospice for the kind and compassionate care they provided our parents, Rosemary and Don, through their final days.