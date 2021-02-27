Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED OVERNIGHT... .A quick moving system will impact the area overnight through Sunday morning. A band of snow will set up from southwestern Minnesota up through west central Wisconsin as a surface low deepens across Iowa. Snowfall totals generally look to be in the 3 to 5 inch range with amounts quickly tapering off on either side of the band. A narrow corridor of slightly higher amounts near 6 inches appears possible from southwest Minnesota to near New Ulm. South central Minnesota may see more of a wintry mix at times, with a minor glaze of ice possible, including along the Interstate 90 corridor. Precipitation will come to an end Sunday morning. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. A period of freezing precipitation could also bring a light coating of ice on untreated pavement in south central Minnesota. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&