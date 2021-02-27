MEDFORD — Dennis Joseph Hromadko, 80, of Medford, died Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, DoAnn Hromadko of Medford; sons, Michael (and Brittany) Hromadko of Mankato, David (and Heather) Hromadko of Rogers; daughter, Julie (and Mark) Johnson of Owatonna; eight grandchildren; two brothers and one sister.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm and at Trinity Lutheran Church, Medford on Friday from 10am to 11am. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 5, 2021 at 11am at Trinity Lutheran Church, Medford with The Reverend Mark Biebighauser officiating. Interment will be in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Medford. Full obituary available at www.michaelsonfuneral.com