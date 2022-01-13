Mary E Wilson

OWATONNA, MN — Mary E. Wilson , Born Jan. 13, 1929 passed peacefullywith family Nov. 10, 2021 at the age of 92. Precious mother, wife, grand and grandmother, daughter and sister.

Mary is preceded in death by husband Wilbur Wilson, daughter Ann Wilson, Owatonna, MN. Parents Josephand Elizabeth Chrz, Austin, MN. Siblings, Joseph Chrz, Richard Chrz, and Alice Bernard, Austin, MN.Mary is survived by children, Stephen Wilson, Brownsdale, MN; Patrick Wilson, Winona MN; Mark Wilson, Owatonna, MN; Tom Wilson, Copper Center, AK; step-son Gary Bjornjeld, (Jan) Murdock, MN; daughter Mary Jo Christy, Owatonna MN, also by five grandchildrenand seven great-grandchildren.

Mary was a character, she could be acting in a school play or dancing in the kitchen. But most of all a great mom who checked all the boxes of motherhood includinga great cook, doctor and baker. Mary belonged to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and ZCBJ Lodge. She drove meals on wheels and was an avid MN Twins fan, enjoyedreading, the lake, fishing and just visiting.Of all the mothers in the world we were blessed with a great one and will forever keep those memories.Private services will be held by family.

