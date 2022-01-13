...HEAVY SNOW LIKELY TO FALL ACROSS WESTERN AND SOUTHERN
MINNESOTA LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
.Moderate to heavy snow is expected in Western Minnesota, with
the area of highest confidence of exceeding 6 inches of snow along
and west of a line from Stevens and Pope Counties down through
western Freeborn County, with half to one inch per hour snowfall
rates expected. The highest overall totals are expected along the
Buffalo Ridge in southwestern Minnesota, where amounts could
locally exceed 10 inches. There will be a sharp gradient of
lowering snowfall totals as you head into eastern Minnesota and
western Wisconsin. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect east of
the watch area to the Mississippi River.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight CST Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
OWATONNA, MN — Mary E. Wilson , Born Jan. 13, 1929 passed peacefullywith family Nov. 10, 2021 at the age of 92. Precious mother, wife, grand and grandmother, daughter and sister.
Mary is preceded in death by husband Wilbur Wilson, daughter Ann Wilson, Owatonna, MN. Parents Josephand Elizabeth Chrz, Austin, MN. Siblings, Joseph Chrz, Richard Chrz, and Alice Bernard, Austin, MN.Mary is survived by children, Stephen Wilson, Brownsdale, MN; Patrick Wilson, Winona MN; Mark Wilson, Owatonna, MN; Tom Wilson, Copper Center, AK; step-son Gary Bjornjeld, (Jan) Murdock, MN; daughter Mary Jo Christy, Owatonna MN, also by five grandchildrenand seven great-grandchildren.
Mary was a character, she could be acting in a school play or dancing in the kitchen. But most of all a great mom who checked all the boxes of motherhood includinga great cook, doctor and baker. Mary belonged to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and ZCBJ Lodge. She drove meals on wheels and was an avid MN Twins fan, enjoyedreading, the lake, fishing and just visiting.Of all the mothers in the world we were blessed with a great one and will forever keep those memories.Private services will be held by family.
