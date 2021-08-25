Nancy L. Reuvers

OWATONNA — Nancy Lee Reuvers, 74, of Owatonna, died Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Birchwood Cottages.
Nancy was born on November 20, 1946 in Minneapolis, and was adopted by Leonard and Hazel (Hilke) Polivka. She grew up in Austin, and attended Austin High School. Nancy then continued her education at Minnesota State University in Mankato, where she earned a degree in social work. On June 13, 2002, Nancy was united in marriage to Jack Reuvers, and the couple made their home in Owatonna. Nancy served the people of Dodge County as a social worker; eventually being promoted to supervisor. She retired in November of 2009. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, flower gardening, and shopping. She was also an avid traveler and enjoyed visiting Northern Minnesota, Europe, and Mexico. Nancy was a kind soul who served others in both her professional and volunteer work.
Nancy was a member of the National Association of Social Workers and the Minnesota Social Services Association.
She is survived by her husband, Jack Reuvers of Owatonna; daughters, Jennifer (Bill Walsh) Zupan of Mount Horeb, WI, and Anna Zupan of Alton, IL; brother, Jim Polivka of Munich, Germany; and grandchildren, Mariah (Zach) Colley, and Kady, Ava, and Maren Zupan-Walsh.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials are preferred to the Exchange Club Center for Family Unity or the Crisis Resource Center of Steele County.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, September 5, 2021, from 3:00 - 5:00 PM at Jaycee Park Pavilion in Owatonna, Minnesota.