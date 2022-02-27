John A. Cupkie

OWATONNA — John Albert Cupkie (72) of Owatonna, MN, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 25, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital (Rochester, MN) due to complications from a heart attack. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife, children and their respective families.
He was born to Donald and Teresa (Seykora) Cupkie in Owatonna, MN on April 12, 1949. He grew up playing football, hockey and baseball and graduated from Owatonna High School in 1967. After high school, John attended and graduated from Mankato State University and would go on to captain the MSU hockey team for the 1969-70 season. Later, John would make a 30+ year sales career in the building products industry.
John is survived by his wife Pat (Sticha), his sister Patricia Kitilson, his children Wade (Rhiannon) Cupkie, Mayme (Gabe) Robinson, John (Martine) Sticha, Andrew Sticha and 11 absolutely adored grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Lawrence 'Kit' Kitilson.
A gathering celebrating John's life will be held at the Steele County Historical Society on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 from 11:00am to 2:00pm. Coffee, pastries and fruit will be provided. The family suggests memorials and donations be made to the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. https://www.hazeldenbettyford.org/donate