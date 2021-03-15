Bernard Bud Pribyl

OWATONNA — Bud was born May 2, 1923 in Steele County to Charles and Minnie (Pechachek) Pribyl. He graduated from Owatonna High School in 1941. Bud married the love of his life Dorothy (Pfeifer) on December 27, 1948 and together they lived their best life until her passing in 2010. Bud began his jewelry career after graduation at Jostens. He served in the US Army and Reserves from 1948-1954. Bud and Dorothy had two children, Larry (Janis) Pribyl and Bev (John) Allgood. In 1965 the family moved to St. Charles, IL where he continued his jewelry career until his retirement in 1986. Bud and Dorothy retired to the Medford area to be close to and enjoy their family. Bud enjoyed dancing and golf with Dorothy and spending time at their cabin on Lake Tetonka. In retirement he also enjoyed bowling, fishing, card playing am making stained glass projects. He took great pleasure in spending time with family and friends.
Bud was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church and also had memberships in the Owatonna VFW and Elk's Club.
Bud is survived by son Larry (Janis) Pribyl of Cable, WI and daughter Bev (John) Allgood of Owatonna, MN; grandchildren Steve (Cindy Schafer) Pribyl of Denver, CO, Natalie (Steve) Tschopp of Owatonna, MN and Jackie (Tim) Kostner of Duluth, MN. He was a beloved "Papa" to his great-grandchildren James, Rylea, & Nora Tschopp, and Calvin & Ruby Kostner.
Bud was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy, parents Charles & Minnie, siblings Dorothy Kubicek, Helen Cheseny, Dick Pribyl, Rose Marie Green and brother and sister in law George & Betty Pfeifer.
The family thanks the Ecumen Countryside and Brooks communities for their loving care the past 3 years.
Visitation will take place 2-4:00 PM Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Medford Funeral Home with a prayer service at 4:00 PM. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Medford.
