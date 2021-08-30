OWATONNA — Karen Ann Hohrman of Owatonna died August 28, 2021, at United Hospital in St. Paul.
Mass of Christian Burial is set for Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 11:30 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Owatonna. Friends may greet the family on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 4:00 -7:00 pm at the Brick - Meger Funeral Home in Owatonna and one hour prior to the funeral mass at the church. A parish rosary will take place at 3:45pm at the funeral home on Wednesday.
Karen was born September 29, 1945 in Owatonna, MN the daughter of Edward and Evelyn (Wolff) Rysavy. Karen attended Owatonna High School and was a member of the graduating class of 1963. She was united in marriage to Hans Hohrman Jr. on October 2, 1965 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Owatonna. Karen worked at Jostens in production waxing for 17 years and after that she worked for Black Forest Rings and the school lunch program for several years. She worked for 18 years at SPX Corporation in the electronics division until she retired.
Karen was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Christian Women's Society. She enjoyed sewing, making pot and bowl holders, potato bags, coasters and quilting. She loved playing cards and especially enjoyed trips to the casino. She had a knack for cooking special dishes for her family, plus canning sauerkraut and tomatoes. She enjoyed traveling in the camper on various trips including Mesa, Arizona for a couple of months each winter for the last 13 years. She also looked forward to an annual anniversary trip to Duluth and Two Harbors in October and camping with family.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents. Karen is survived by her husband Hans of 55 years, her sisters, LaVonne (Dave) Gerber and Elaine (Ralph) Hiller, and will be greatly missed by many nieces and nephews, plus relatives and friends.
Memorials are preferred to Homestead Hospice: Patient Care Fund. For more information or to leave an online condolence message go to megercares.com