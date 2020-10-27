Rose Ann Korbel, age 81, of Owatonna died on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
Arrangements by Michaelson Funeral Home, www.michaelsonfuneral.com or 507-451-7943.
To plant a tree in memory of Rose Korbel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Rose Ann Korbel, age 81, of Owatonna died on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
Arrangements by Michaelson Funeral Home, www.michaelsonfuneral.com or 507-451-7943.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.