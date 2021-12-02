Joseph Sweere

OWATONNA — Dr. Joseph J. Sweere, 1939 - 2021, age 82, of Owatonna, Minnesota passed away peacefully in the presence of loved ones on November 21, 2021, at Homestead Hospice House of Owatonna, MN, after a three-year struggle with CNS lymphoma. Son of Cornelius and Gertrude (Hofland) Sweere, he was proceeded in death by his loving wife Mary (Kaldahl) Sweere, and his brothers Ted, Harry and Ed.
Joseph was born on August 10, 1939, in Carrington, North Dakota. He graduated from New York Mills High school in 1957, and graduated Salutatorian from Northwestern College of Chiropractic in 1961.
He was united in marriage to Mary at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glenwood, MN on October 10, 1964. The couple resided in Owatonna throughout their married life where they raised their family of six children, numerous cats, snakes, lizards, rabbits, and birds.
Dr. Sweere built a successful chiropractic practice in Owatonna, faithfully serving patients for 25 years before joining the faculty at Northwestern Health Sciences University. As an instructor and mentor, Dr. Sweere inspired and instructed a new generation of chiropractors, shaping lives and guiding careers long after his students became his colleagues.
A pillar within the field of chiropractic, Dr. Sweere lectured in dozens of countries throughout the world and received many awards and accolades for his teaching and contributions to the profession, including, but not limited to, the Minnesota Chiropractic Association Chiropractor of the Year in 1997, the John Allenburg Meritorious Award in 2002, and the Lifetime Achievement Distinguished Service Award in 2019. At NWHSU, he was voted teacher of the year in both 1990 and 2006, was awarded the University Brilliant Star Award in 2007, and was the first recipient of the Distinguished Alumnus Award.
An author and artist, Joseph lived a life filled with a love for family, friends, scholarship, travel, art, music, and antiques. Together he and Mary lovingly restored a crumbling Victorian house into a stunning showplace of a family home imbued with love, encouragement, and optimism. Even after his diagnosis, he continued to live each day with grace and gratitude. He believed "We are on the earth to help each other, and therein lies our joy." And while we will miss him every day, we are blessed to have been a part of his joyful life.
Joseph is survived by son Michael (Carole), daughter Melissa (Ken) Langer, sons Steven (Jodie), Craig (Cyndee) Jonathan, Ryan (Sovanneary). Also, nine grandchildren Mitchell (Michaela) Langer, Mickey, Alison (Dylan) Gilbertson, Eliot, Ben, Nate, Dorothy, Sequoia, Cyan; and great granddaughter Selah, his brother David and Sister Veronica, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. (visitation at 10 a.m.), Saturday December 11, 2021, at St Joseph Parish, 512 S Elm Ave, Owatonna, MN 55060. We would like to thank his entire care team at Mayo clinic, and the wonderful staff At Homestead Hospice House. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to the NWHSU Sweere Scholarship or to Homestead Hospice House of Owatonna. Stay wise, stay well, stay wonderful.