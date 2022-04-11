OWATONNA — Ruth Iris Boser (Hauke) of Owatonna Minnesota, passed away peacefully at Benedictine Care Center, Owatonna, MN. on Monday April 4,2022. Ruth was born October 27, 1930 to Charles and Mary Hauke in Shelton, Nebraska. Ruth pursued a livelihood in education after graduating from Winona State University, and continued on with a Masters Degree from Mankato State. She taught school-age children in Arcadia, WI; Buffalo, MN; North Mankato, Paynesville and ultimately Owatonna, Minnesota - her favorite town in the entire world!
After retiring from a distinguished career in education in 1991, Ruth continued her philanthropic nature by volunteering many years for Big Brothers, Little Sisters, Healthy Seniors, Animal Humane Society,
Owatonna Arts Center....among many others. Her other interests included: playing cards, entertaining friends, and advocating for educators and policies affecting the future of education. Her many friends will remember Ruth for her love of games, holiday and birthday gatherings, and her quiet, nurturing ways.
Ruth is survived by daughter Barbara J. (John); grandson Alex J. (Shannon); granddaughter Ashley J. (Andrew) and great grand kids: Nicholas and Mary Lee.
Many individuals benefited from Ruth's patient and caring teaching skills. Her legacy continues in the successes of those whose lives she touched. When she received the Book of Golden Deeds" award in 2010 sponsored by the Exchange Club of Owatonna, a distinction given to those with exemplary community volunteering, her many supporters stated: "Ruth does not look for glory or credit - she just does it because she is nice." Indeed she was.
There will be a Celebration of Life in June, at the Owatonna Arts Ceneter, date to be determined.
