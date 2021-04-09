OWATONNA — Ruth Ann Henderson (Selman), 97, proud wife of Craig and fiercely protective mother of Larry, Jim and Carol, took her last breath on Saturday, March 27, 2021 with a smile on her face. She had lived through the Depression, World War II and a pandemic and finally succumbed to advanced dementia after one hell of a fight.
Ruth was born on Sept. 27, 1923 in Davis County, Iowa. She likely would have said the best day of her life was when she was 15 and a handsome 19-year-old Craig (who she secretly had her eye on) saw her walking home from school and stopped his fast car to ask her to go roller skating with him. She graduated from Bloomfield High School in Bloomfield, Iowa in 1941 (with the help of her future husband who had to get her through high school so he could marry her) and was married to James Craig Henderson on October 18 of that same year.
Ruth and Craig moved to Owatonna in 1968 where she worked part-time at local grocery stores. After Craig's death in 1999, she moved to Albuquerque and later Minneapolis to be closer to family.
She loved her husband, her kids, her grandkids and great-grandkids, McDonald's hamburgers, ice cream, state fairs, basketball, sweet corn, bacon and a good beer. And she loved to laugh.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers and a sister. She is survived by son Larry (Melody) of Carlsbad, CA, son Jim (Maureen) of Eden Prairie, MN and daughter Carol (Tim Pegors) of St. Louis Park, MN, 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
A private service will be held later this summer at the family farm cemetery in Davis County, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association in her memory at bit.ly/RuthHenderson.