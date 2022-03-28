Joan Bungum

CHISAGO CITY — Joan Edna Morford Bungum age 88 of Chisago City, MN passed away on March 25, 2022.

Joan was born on June 21, 1933, to Dwight and Edna (Ramsborg) Morford in Owatonna, MN. She

attended Claremont High and graduated in the class of 1951. She furthered her education at

Mankato State University from 1951 to 1952. On June 6, 1954, she was united in marriage to

Donald Norman Bungum in Claremont, MN. Their marriage was blessed with 3 children.

Joan was a gifted genealogist and worked on many branches of both her and her husband's

family trees. She shared her expertise and love of family history with many people. Joan and Don

traveled extensively, visiting 34 countries and six continents. Their favorite trips were always

those that included visits with family around the world. Joan and Don hosted hundreds of family

and friends at their lake home, sharing food, stories, and laughter. She especially enjoyed time

spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

Joan is survived by her husband, Donald Norman Bungum, children, David (Michele), Jane (Louis

Zupancic) Bungum and Philip (Shyn Woan); grandchildren; Donald (Alicia) Bungum, Mary (Jeffrey)

Bloodworth, Samuel (Monica) Bungum, Lydia, and Sonja Zupancic, Haaken, Maline, and Seth

Bungum; great-grandchildren Josephine, Mara, Peter, Andrew, Rosemary, and Theodore

Bungum, and Anne Bloodworth; sister, Helen (Oscar) Haglund, in-laws Jan and Donald Blattie,

Verleen (James) Bungum, Marlys (Charles) Bungum, Peter Bungum, John and Lorna Bungum, and

Mark Bungum, as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Joan is preceded in death by her parents Dwight and Edna Morford and sister and brother-in-law

Carol and Glenn Fields and in-laws G. Norman and Elise (Throndson) Bungum, Paul and Nellie

Bungum, Elizabeth (Bungum) and William Caswell, Charles Bungum, James

Funeral Service 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Lakes Free Church in Lindstrom. A visitation

will be held from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at church. Interment will be at West St. Olaf Cemetery in

Hayfield, Minnesota at a later date. Arrangements are with the Grandstrand Funeral Home in

Lindstrom, Minnesota. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.

