Joan Bungum

CHISAGO CITY — Joan Edna Morford Bungum age 88 of Chisago City, MN passed away on March 25, 2022.Joan was born on June 21, 1933, to Dwight and Edna (Ramsborg) Morford in Owatonna, MN. Sheattended Claremont High and graduated in the class of 1951. She furthered her education atMankato State University from 1951 to 1952. On June 6, 1954, she was united in marriage toDonald Norman Bungum in Claremont, MN. Their marriage was blessed with 3 children.Joan was a gifted genealogist and worked on many branches of both her and her husband'sfamily trees. She shared her expertise and love of family history with many people. Joan and Dontraveled extensively, visiting 34 countries and six continents. Their favorite trips were alwaysthose that included visits with family around the world. Joan and Don hosted hundreds of familyand friends at their lake home, sharing food, stories, and laughter. She especially enjoyed timespent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.Joan is survived by her husband, Donald Norman Bungum, children, David (Michele), Jane (LouisZupancic) Bungum and Philip (Shyn Woan); grandchildren; Donald (Alicia) Bungum, Mary (Jeffrey)Bloodworth, Samuel (Monica) Bungum, Lydia, and Sonja Zupancic, Haaken, Maline, and SethBungum; great-grandchildren Josephine, Mara, Peter, Andrew, Rosemary, and TheodoreBungum, and Anne Bloodworth; sister, Helen (Oscar) Haglund, in-laws Jan and Donald Blattie,Verleen (James) Bungum, Marlys (Charles) Bungum, Peter Bungum, John and Lorna Bungum, andMark Bungum, as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives.Joan is preceded in death by her parents Dwight and Edna Morford and sister and brother-in-lawCarol and Glenn Fields and in-laws G. Norman and Elise (Throndson) Bungum, Paul and NellieBungum, Elizabeth (Bungum) and William Caswell, Charles Bungum, JamesFuneral Service 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Lakes Free Church in Lindstrom. A visitationwill be held from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at church. Interment will be at West St. Olaf Cemetery inHayfield, Minnesota at a later date. Arrangements are with the Grandstrand Funeral Home inLindstrom, Minnesota. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.