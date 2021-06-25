Darlene Evenson

KENYON — Darlene Esther (Abbe) Evenson, age 84 of Kenyon, Minnesota passed into God's loving arms on Friday June 25, at 5 am. She is dearly missed by her family and friends.
She was born on February 25,1937 at Waseca Minnesota. Darlene was the daughter of Arthur and Pearl (Hoffert) Abbe. She and her family moved from Waseca to Medford and farmed together. Darlene graduated from Medford High School in 1955. She worked in her early years as a nanny, a waitress at Selvicks Cafe, and at Jostens. Darlene was united in marriage to Donald Evenson on September 5,1959 at Trinity Lutheran Church of Medford. They farmed with Don's parents in rural Heartland, Minnesota until 1961, when they moved to rural Owatonna to farm and raise a family. In 1975, they moved to a hobby farm in rural Medford. Darlene was employed by Nickerson's Farm Restaurant, Owatonna Tool Company, and Owatonna Health Care Center, where she retired from in 1998. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Medford and volunteered at their monthly community dinners and enjoyed playing dart ball. Darlene was a long time member of the Merton, Clinton Falls, Medford(MCM) and Home Improvement (extension) Clubs. In 2005, they moved to Owatonna and in December 2020 moved into Gunderson Gardens in Kenyon.
Darlene enjoyed and hosted many family gatherings throughout the years. She made delicious, savory meals and was a gracious hostess and excelled in hospitality. She took pleasure in spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Darlene was thoughtful and paid close attention to details about how to make things special for them. Family, friends, and God were important to her. Darlene's favorite activities were family and friend gatherings, flower and vegetable gardening, vacationing with Don, and fishing.
She is survived by her husband Don of nearly 62 years; Three children, Robert (Laurie) Evenson, Cheryl (Jeff) Beckman, and Leann (Johnny) Maxon; Eleven grandchildren, Brandon (Abby) Maxon, Ashley (Eric) Kundert, Matthew (Alyssa) Beckman, Nathan (Katlyn) Beckman, Melissa, Krista, Anna, Alisa, Jenna, Lynnea, and Isaiah Beckman; Five great grandchildren, Wyatt and Hannah Kundert, Azariah, Caleb, and Chloe Beckman; One Brother, Don Abbe; two Sisters-in-law, Connie Abbe, and Janice Orth; many wonderful nieces and nephews, great friends and neighbors.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Pearl Abbe; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Nelson, Ruth Ludwig, Lorraine Evenson Carr, Lillian Evenson, Lois Evenson, Gloria Evenson and Margaret Evenson; brothers in law, Marvin, Galen, Irvin, Clair, and Franklin Evenson, Gene Nelson, Lloyd Ludwig, and Ron Orth.
We would like to give a heartfelt thanks to the wonderful people at Gunderson Gardens for all your love, excellent care, and encouragement. It has been a privilege and a joy working with everyone.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home, 514 - 3rd Street, Kenyon on Monday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. Funeral services will be held June 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Michaelson Funeral Home, Kenyon with The Reverend Mark Biebighauser officiating. Livestream of the funeral service is available at https://wearelivetoday.com/darlene-evenson . Interment will be in the Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery in Deerfield Township, rural Medford.
Memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church, Medford.