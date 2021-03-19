OWATONNA — Bruce J. Nash, 58, passed away on Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 surrounded by his family. Bruce was born August 22nd, 1962 in Owatonna, the son of James K. and Agnes S. (Wesely) Nash. He grew up on the family farm just south of Owatonna with his five siblings. He attended Owatonna High School and graduated in 1981. He then attended the University of Minnesota for two years, receiving his Associates of Science degree. Bruce married Paula R. (Wayne) Nash on Jan 18th, 1986 and raised four children on the family farm where he was raised. Bruce, along with his brother Jim, were the fourth generation to farm Nash/Wesely Farms. He spent his life working the land. His work ethic was admired by his family as well as his ability to fix and work on seemingly anything. He was considered a jack of all trades. Bruce's life interests were playing and watching sports with his family, especially Viking's games at home, and Timberwolves games as a season ticket holder. He loved music (The Rolling Stones), family cabin trips, fishing, hunting, golfing, family movie and board game nights, and goofing off with his playful spirit. Outside of the field, Bruce cultivated a life for his family. Like a good farmer he planted a seed and trusted it would grow. He was always nurturing in his own unique way.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Owatonna. Friends may greet the family from 4:00-7:00 PM Monday, March 22, 2021 at thew Brick-Meger Funeral Home and one hour prior to the funeral mass at church. A Knights of Columbus rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Bruce is survived by his four children, Kassie (Joseph) Hansen of Bismarck ND, John (Emily) Nash of Lakeville, Michael Nash of Ellendale, and Megan Nash of Minneapolis; his three grandchildren, Rosalee and Macklin Hansen, and Silas Nash. The mother of his children, Paula Nash of Owatonna. His mother Agnes Nash of Owatonna, five siblings, Shirley (Greg) Schultz of Owatonna, Linda (Curt) Mracek of Jacksonville, FL, Cindy (Paul) Diegnau of Oakdale, James Jr (Jan) Nash of Owatonna, and Jennifer (Dan) Wright of Minnetonka. He was preceded in death by his father, James Nash Sr. For more information or to leave an online condolence message go to megercares.com