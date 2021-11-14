Kay I. Peterson

OWATONNA — Kay Ila Peterson, 61, of Owatonna, died Friday, November 12, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester.
She was born March 14, 1960 in Owatonna, Minnesota the daughter of Kenneth and Ila (Clausen) Wavrin. She grew up in Owatonna where she attended school graduating from Owatonna High School in 1978. Kay continued her education at Austin Community College.
On September 8, 1979, she married Phillip Peterson at First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie where they are currently members and worship. Kay worked at Viracon and Cedarview in Owatonna early on. Most of her career as been in merchandise sales in a six state area including Minnesota, North and South Dakota, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Michigan. She has logged numerous miles over the years. For the past 6 years she has been working with Quilting Treasure selling their merchandise in the territory in which she has developed contacts.
Kay's passion is animals. She has rescued many dogs and Gypsy horses. She is known to give more gifts to the pets of her family members then to her family members. For the past 16 years, she has been exclusively involved in Gypsy Gelding Horses. She created Vincent's Gypsy Gelding Spotlight Award and taken her Gypsy horse, Vincent, to numerous shows, parades, Farm America and Culture Fest. Any opportunity to promote Gypsy horses, Kay was sure to attend.
Kay was full of energy that would fill any room she entered. Her positive personality endeared many people to her and she would always end up making anyone's day brighter.
She is survived by her husband, Phillip Peterson of Owatonna; brother, David (Susan) Wavrin of Owatonna; mother-in-law, Phyllis Peterson of Blooming Prairie; brother-in-law, Nathan Peterson of Blooming Prairie; niece, Danielle Wavrin of Owatonna; great-niece Willow Wavrin Connelly of Owatonna; aunt, Martha Harra of Owatonna and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Ila and father-in-law, Harris Peterson.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna on Wednesday, November 17th from 4:00 - 7:00 PM and at First Lutheran Church - Blooming Prairie on Thursday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM . Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM at First Lutheran Church - Blooming Prairie with The Reverend Mike Walerius officiating. Livestream of the funeral service will be available at: https://www.facebook.com/firstlutheranbp/