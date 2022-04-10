OWATONNA — Rosemarie Grubish, of Owatonna, died Thursday April 7, 2022, at Homestead Hospice House. Friends may greet the family Tuesday April 12, 2022 from 4-7 PM at the Brick-Meger Funeral Home.
Rosemarie was born on April 27, 1935, the daughter of Anton and Kathleen (Kolman) Spinler. She grew up living in rural Steele County, spending most of that time dedicated to helping on the family farm in Steele Center. She attended school in District 87 and the Owatonna High School.
Not long after, she met the love of her life, Eugene Grubish, and they were united in marriage on October 29, 1955 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Owatonna. They started their marriage on the family farm by Rice Lake, before purchasing their own near Steele Center where they raised five daughters. Rosemarie dedicated her whole life to working beside her husband and supporting the family's dairy farm which included a variety of livestock and poultry.
She could often be found outdoors, in her garden where she grew a variety of foods for canning and the yard was always lit up with flowers. Although it was a rare occasion, her and Gene loved to sneak away to enjoy a good old fishing trip. She cherished spending time with her family, especially now with the great-grandchildren.
She was very talented in a variety of crafts, including baking, sewing children's clothes, embroidering, and crocheting and loved to share these gifts with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also had a deep love for her many cats over the years.
Rosemarie was a very active member of Western Fraternal Life Association ZCBJ, where she took pride in her role of sending out holiday and sympathy cards to its members. She was also a member of the Hospital Auxiliary and the neighborhood card club.
Rosemarie is survived by daughters: Cindy (Doug) Phillips, Owatonna, MN; Tammy (Curt Higgins) Nelson, Claremont, MN; Patricia Grubish, Owatonna, MN; Carrie Grubish, Owatonna, MN; and Sandra Grubish, Altura, MN; five grandchildren: Ted (Angela) Nelson, Daren (Amber) Phillips, Jessica (Jason Andrews) Holland, Peter (MJ) Grubish, Terry Nelson; three step-grandchildren: Todd Harris, Cristi Nelson, Elijah Higgins; eight great-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren, brother, James Spinler of Michigan and many extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Eugene, and sister, Audrey.
