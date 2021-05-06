Norman Goertz

CIRCLE PINES — Norman "Otto" Goertz, 92, of Circle Pines, passed away April 19, 2021. He was born in Faribault on March 15, 1929. Norman was preceded in death by his wife, Doris; his parents and many brothers and sisters. He is survived by his daughters Michele (Ian), Kimberly (Phil) and son Michael; grandchildren Mariah, Amanda (Ryan), Nikolas (Kristen), Kristopher, Katherine, Aaron (McKenna) and Kollin; great-grandchildren Sydney, Shelby, Charlotte, Keaton, Aubree, Jasper and Simon. For a complete listing, please search Epilogg.com.
