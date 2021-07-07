ST. CLOUD, MINNESOTA — Laurel Hart Granger was born on October 23, 1954 in St. Cloud, MN to Dale and Donna Hart of Owatonna.
She graduated from Owatonna High School in 1973 and from The College of St. Catherine, St. Paul, Minnesota in 1977 with a degree in business. Shortly after graduation she was hired as a sales rep for IBM and relocated to the state of Washington where she was assigned a territory. It was there that she met her future husband John (Bud) Granger. They were married in 1979.
After an extended illness, Laurel passed away peacefully at the Tacoma General Hospital on July 3. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Mollie Overson. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, John (Bud) Granger and children Patrick and Meghan (Jeremy) Weaver, sister and brother-in-law Carol and Charlie Austin, and her brother-in-law Paul Overson and nephews, Scott and Brian Overson.
Laurel was one of those vibrant people who had a zest for life and could light up a room by her very presence. She was beautiful, fun-loving and smart! According to her kids, as they were growing up, she was everyone's favorite mom. Sadly, she was robbed of some of these lovely qualities, in recent years due to failing health.
A memorial service is being planned for Laurel in Bellingham, Washington.
Memorials are preferred to American Diabetes Association.