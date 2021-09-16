Juanita I. Butler

OWATONNA — Juanita Irene Butler, age 84, of Owatonna, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.
Juanita Irene Meier was born on September 4, 1937, in Baxter, Iowa, to Simon and Amber (Patterson) Meier. She grew up on a farm where she enjoyed climbing trees, working with her dad, and stealing her grandma's cigarettes to smoke behind the barn. In high school, she fell in love with Gale Butler, and on January 27, 1957, she made him her husband. The couple was blessed with five children, whom they loved spending time with. Juanita was a strict, but devoted mother. When she wasn't with her children, she had a passion for bowling, and her team often made nationals. She was the "fun mom" for her children's friends and she knew how to throw a party. She and Gale hosted Christmas Eve Open Houses every year for their relatives and friends. She worked at Josten's in the marketing department and her motto was, "work hard, play hard." Juanita and Gale enjoyed attending auctions and going out for dinner. Every night after work, the two would share a drink and talk about the day. Gale was Juanita's rock, and when he passed away in 1993, she became the rock for her family. Juanita was a feisty, opinionated woman who loved the Green Bay Packers and watching golf. She enjoyed going to the fair, and in her later years, when she could not get out as easily, would have her children bring her fair food. She also frequented Diamond Joe's, where she was known to walk away with some money. Juanita was a strong, stubborn spirit that will be dearly missed by those who had the privilege of knowing her.
She is survived by her children, Kent Butler of Owatonna, Cheryl (Rex) Buchanan of Owatonna, Annette (Doug) Hatch of Iowa, Nicole (Victor) Tolzman of Owatonna; nephew and honorary son, Bob (Donna) Ayers of Owatonna; daughter in law, Donna Butler of Owatonna; grandchildren, Stephanie (Nathan) Slack of Owatonna, Douglas (Carrie) Butler of Owatonna, Matthew (Allison) Butler of Owatonna, Tyler (Kayla) Hatch, Abigale Buchanan, Faith Hatch, Samuel Tolzman, Isaac Tolzman; 7 great-grandchildren with an 8th due in January.
She was preceded in death by her soulmate Gale Butler; son, Kevin Butler; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Benjamin Tolzman, Gable Hatch, Daniel Buchanan.
A visitation will be held Monday, September 20, 2021, from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna. A funeral service will take place Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Michaelson Funeral Home, with Pastor Greg Schlicker officiating. Following the funeral, Juanita will be laid to rest beside her husband at Forest Hill Cemetery.