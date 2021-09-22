OWATONNA — Lorraine J. Cornelius, age 94, of Owatonna, died Monday, September 20, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Austin.
Lorraine Jane Trinka was born on August 23, 1927, in Montgomery to Frank and Rose (Novotney) Trinka. She grew up on a farm with her seven siblings and attended school through the eighth grade. Later, she was united in marriage to Wayne Borgstahl in 1947 and the couple was blessed with two children. After Wayne passed away in 1979, Lorraine married Verlyn Cornelius on April 5, 1988. Lorraine enjoyed all things bohemian, from polka dancing to making sauerkraut. She also liked being outdoors tending to her flower garden and cane fishing, where she was known to bring in a good bullhead or several, which she would cook for dinner. She had a passion for bingo and won often. She enjoyed the simple things in life and every night she would have half a glass of beer and a cigarette. Lorraine loved spending time with her family and would light up when her grandchildren came to visit her. She will be missed dearly by those she leaves behind.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Verlyn Cornelius of Owatonna; children, Gary (Mary) Borgstahl of Illinois, and Lynn Howard of Owatonna; stepchildren, Kivden (Linda) Cornelius of St. Charles, Nan (Brian) Wandrey of Owatonna, and Dorian (Lori) Cornelius of Medford; grandchildren, Mia (Clay) of Minneapolis, Nicole of Arizona, Jason of Chicago, and Cam (Sarah) of Owatonna; and six grandkids the great.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Wayne Borgstahl; and seven brothers and sisters.
A memorial service honoring Lorraine will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Michaelson Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.