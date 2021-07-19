Larry Sherman Johnson

OWATONNA — Larry S. Johnson, 83, of Owatonna, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at his home in Owatonna following an eleven year battle with cancer.
Larry was born August 6, 1937, the son Raymond and Helen (Ellis) Johnson, in Udolpho Twp, Mower Co on the family farm. He attended school in Blooming Prairie and graduated from Blooming Prairie High School in 1955. After high school he worked on a farm for a short time before going to work for Von Ruden Manufacturing as a machinist. Larry served in the US Army for two years and then returned to work for Von Ruden. He eventually moved into quality control and worked as a supervisor. Von Ruden was purchased by Washington Scientific Industries where Larry retired from in October of 1994. On August 19, 1961, he was united in marriage to Shirley McMartin on her parents' farm. They lived in Claremont until they moved to Owatonna in October of 2001. Camping was a big part of their life. They started off with a canvas tent, eventually purchased a hard-sided pop up and then a motor home. They RV camped for 43 years and he kept meticulous journals of all his camping expeditions. He took his family to several states on camping trips in the summers. Larry and Shirley have wintered in Arizona since January 1, 2000. He enjoyed reading western books, building and playing board games and yard games and cutting wood with his daughters. He loved spending time with his family.
e is survived by his wife Shirley Johnson of Owatonna, daughters Renee (Greg) Jonsgaard of Lewiston, Rochelle (Doug) Bendorf of Aitkin, Roxan (Jerry) Hemann of Byron, grandchildren Nicole (Greg) Lamont, Amber (Jason) Holmvig, Breanne Hemann, Nathan Hemann, Eric (Jennifer) Jonsgaard and Hunter (Jennifer) Jonsgaard, greatgrandchildren Addison, Emmet, Carson, Dawson, Preston Elijah, William, Anna, and Evan. He is also survived by his brother Darel (Betty) Johnson of Owatonna, sisters Carol (Donnie) Ingvaldson of Owatonna, Linda Kath of Waseca and Sue Schmidt (companion Larry Worke) of Waseca, sister-in-law Helen Johnson of Albert Lea. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Roger Johnson and Richard (Jonna) Johnson and brothers-in-law Albert Kath and Sheldon Schmidt.
Memorials to First Presbyterian Church in Claremont or the Cancer Society are preferred in lieu of flowers.