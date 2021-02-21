David F. Vaith

OWATONNA — David Frank Vaith, 82, of Owatonna, died Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Birchwood Cottages following a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.
He was born December 23, 1938 in Owatonna the son of Frank and Irma (Brown) Vaith. He attended Owatonna Public Schools. He served in the United States Army from 1956-1958. He returned from the service and worked at Ringhofer Meats, Jostens, and Minnesota Department of Transportation from which he retired in 2001 after 37 and a half years.
On May 16, 1970, David married Janet Hohrman. The couple made their home in Owatonna where they raided their two children.
David enjoyed collecting toy tractors, loved country music, Nascar racing, watching movies and traveling to Branson, Missouri with his wife.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janet Vaith of Owatonna; children, Tamra "Tammy" Vaith (significant other, Keith Neumann) of Owatonna and Jason (Tammi) Vaith of Otsego and grandchildren, Austin and Addison Vaith of Otsego.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Irma and sisters, June Ptacek and May Vaith (infant).
Memorial Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna on Wednesday from 4:00 - 6:00 PM and on Thursday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Michaelson Funeral Home with The Reverend Todd Buegler officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Steele County Military Funeral Unit.
Memorials preferred to the family, St. Croix Hospice, Birchwood Cottages or donor's choice.